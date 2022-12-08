Amari Cooper did not practice Wednesday for what the Browns listed as not injury related – rest. The receiver returned to a limited practice Thursday but had a hip injury added to the report.

It is unclear whether Cooper injured his hip in Thursday’s practice. His status Friday will provide more clarity.

He did conduct interviews with the media in the locker room Thursday, something he presumably wouldn’t have done if the injury was serious.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (ankle, illness), offensive tackle James Hudson (illness) and cornerback A.J. Green (knee) returned to limited work Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Receiver David Bell (thumb) and tight end David Njoku (knee) remained limited.

The Browns added tight end Pharaoh Brown (illness) to the report as a non-participant.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (rest, shoulder) returned to a full practice after sitting out a day earlier, but defensive end Chase Winovich (knee) went from a full practice Wednesday to missing practice Thursday.

Amari Cooper has a hip injury added to the practice report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk