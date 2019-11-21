Amari Cooper’s health “good” after another full practice

Amari Cooper had another full practice as he returns to health.

The Cowboys receiver has had his share of injuries this season, playing every game despite injuries to a foot, a quadriceps, an ankle and a knee. He has appeared on every practice report this season, but he did not have a designation for Sunday’s game.

“Hopefully he continues to progress,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday.

This week, the Cowboys removed the ankle injury from his injuries. His knee contusion remains on the report, but it has not prevented Cooper from being a full participant.

“I’m good,” Cooper said Thursday, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “Everything is good.”

The Cowboys added safety Donovan Wilson to the report Thursday. He missed practice with an illness. Otherwise, the team’s report remained the same as Wednesday.

Right tackle La'el Collins (knee/back) and linebacker Joe Thomas (illness) did not practice.

Right guard Zack Martin (back/elbow/ankle), left guard Connor Williams (arthroscopic knee surgery) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (shoulder) were limited.