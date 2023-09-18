Amari Cooper good to go for Browns on Monday night

A report on Sunday said wide receiver Amari Cooper was unlikely to play for the Browns on Monday night, but Cooper's outlook improved as kickoff drew closer.

Cooper is active and will be in the lineup against the Steelers. Cooper injured his groin in practice on Saturday and was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) is also active after missing the opening week of the season and drawing a questionable designation.

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, safety Ronnie Hickman, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, and defensive tackle Siaki Ika are inactive for Cleveland.

Mason Rudolph will be the emergency quarterback for the Steelers. Cornerback Desmond King, tackle Dylan Cook and wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick are also inactive for Pittsburgh.