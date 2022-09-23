Amari Cooper has his second touchdown in the past two weeks for the Browns.

The one on Thursday Night Football might be the easiest of the 48 touchdowns he has scored in his career. Cooper caught a slant from Jacoby Brissett after Terrell Edmunds gave him too much cushion. It was an 11-yard touchdown and has the Browns up 7-0 after the first quarter.

It came three plays after the Browns converted a fourth-and-one from the Cleveland 49. Brissett had a quarterback sneak that gained 3 yards.

Brissett is 4-of-7 for 20 yards and the touchdown, while Cooper has two catches for 11 yards.

The Steelers had the first opportunity to put points on the board after Miles Killebrew deflected the punt of Corey Bojorquez. The punt went 25 yards to the Cleveland 48.

Pittsburgh drove to the Cleveland 32, where it faced a fourth-and-four. Despite the windy conditions, Mike Tomlin opted to try a 49-yard field goal, and Chris Boswell‘s kick was wide right.

Amari Cooper gives Browns a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard touchdown reception originally appeared on Pro Football Talk