Amari Cooper on his future: I love it in Dallas, feel it’s the place for me

The Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper 14 months ago. He has found a home.

In 11 games at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys receiver has 82 catches for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cooper, though, is in the final year of his contract, scheduled to become a free agent in March. With Dak Prescott also scheduled to become a free agent, the Cowboys have only one exclusive franchise tag to use, and they would use it on their quarterback if they can’t get Cooper or Prescott signed before free agency begins.

That has invited speculation about Cooper’s future.

“I haven’t really thought about that,” Cooper said Monday. “I’m not going to put the cart before the horse. We’re still in the season. I haven’t given much thought to it.”

Cooper made clear, though, that his preference is to remain in Dallas.

“I’ve approached the situation like if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Cooper said. “Obviously, I’m more productive here than I was in Oakland, so why would I want to change things?”

Cooper has 64 catches for 971 yards and seven touchdowns this season, even after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore shut him out in Week 12.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Cooper said of his time in Dallas. “It’s cool. [A reporter] talked about my numbers at home. It just feels good to play here, to live here. I’m happy. . . . I love it here. I want to be here. I just love this situation, my teammates. I just feel it’s the place for me.”