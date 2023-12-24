Amari Cooper has four catches for 173 yards, Browns lead 22-7 at halftime

Joe Flacco is slinging it like it’s 2012.

It’s a good thing, too, because the Browns likely won’t have a kicker for the rest of the afternoon.

In a big matchup between AFC postseason contenders, Cleveland leads Houston 22-7 at halftime.

With effectively no run game to speak of, Flacco finished the first half 12-of-22 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His two picks came on Cleveland’s last two possession of the first half. One was on a deep shot to Marquise Goodwin. The next was the last play of the second quarter, as Flacco was looking for Amari Cooper in the end zone as time expired.

Cooper has four catches for 173 yards with a TD. On Cleveland’s first play from scrimmage, Flacco hit Cooper with a 53-yard gain down to Houston’s 6-yard line. A couple of plays later, Jerome Ford took a direct snap for a 4-yard touchdown.

Flacco then hit Cooper with a 75-yard touchdown down the left sideline to give Cleveland a 14-0 lead. But on the ensuing kickoff, Dameon Pierce took the return 98 yards for a touchdown.

That play was particularly consequential, as Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins injured his left hamstring on the play. He hasn't been on the field since, as Cleveland appears as if it will play without being able to attempt a field goal or extra point for the rest of the game.

The Browns proved that once they got into the end zone with a 21-yard touchdown from Flacco to tight end David Njoku. Dorian Thompson-Robinson came in at quarterback to go for two and ran it in for a successful conversion, giving Cleveland a 22-7 lead.

The Texans haven’t been able to get much of anything going offensively with Case Keenum at quarterback. He’s 9-of-13 for 48 yards with an interception. His pick came off a tipped pass late in the second quarter.

Davis Mills has also been in for select plays, taking a zone-read carry and completing one pass for 5 yards.

Houston has 75 total yards, eight first downs, and is 1-of-6 on third down.

The Texans have also lost three defensive starters. Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (ankle), cornerback Steven Nelson (foot), and safety Jimmie Ward (quad) all were announced as questionable to return after leaving the contest in the first quarter.

Houston will receive the second-half kickoff.