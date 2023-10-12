Amari Cooper is focused on doing his job amidst Browns’ QB situation

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is not concerned about the quarterback situation the Cleveland Browns find themselves in. As the team figures out the health of quarterback Deshaun Watson and whether or not he or practice squad quarterback P.J. Walker will be starting on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Cooper is solely focused on doing his job.

Here is what Cooper had to say to the media on Thursday as the Browns prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers:

“I’ve played with a multitude of different quarterbacks. I’ve been in situations similar to this before so it’s not anything that is surprising. You have to be very adaptable to these types of situations… I go out there and I create separation, I catch the ball, I do my job.”

The Browns will need the likes of Cooper, tight end David Njoku, and more to step up for Walker if Watson is unable to go on Sunday.

Amari Cooper, on all the uncertainty at quarterback: “… I create separation. I catch the ball. I do my job…” #Browns pic.twitter.com/4vmaaYUwV1 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 12, 2023

