Amari Cooper has fit the bill of No. 1 wideout since joining Cowboys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Lenix
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Entering the 2018 season, someone in the Dallas Cowboys front office decided that a receiving corps of Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin was enough to compete with the best teams in the league. Nearly midway through the year the club was sitting at 3-4 and in desperate need of a spark to fire up a course correction. During the bye week, the team decided to trade a first-round pick to then-Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper, giving the team a legit number one receiving option for Dak Prescott.

Once the hoopla of any big business move in the NFL wears off, things come down to whether that player gets it done on the field, and since his arrival Cooper has been one of the most consistent guys on the Cowboys roster.

Cooper scored a touchdown in his first game, albeit in a losing effort against the Tennessee Titans. He barely had over 100 yards in the next two games, but then proceeded to go on a tear. He had 473 yards over a three-game stretch that included 180 receiving yard and 217 receiving-yard performances. He finished his half-season with Dallas with 53 receptions for 725 and six touchdowns in nine games and was one of the main reasons they won the NFC East for the third time in five seasons.

In 2019 the Cowboys struggled as a team, going 8-8 and missing the playoffs. However, they flourished offensively under first-year coordinator Kellen Moore, and Cooper was one of the biggest beneficiaries. He set career highs in yards (1,189), touchdowns (8), and yards per catch (15.1) in his first full season in Dallas, which also happened to be a contract year.

By this time Cooper had four 1,000-yard seasons and four Pro Bowl selections in five years on his resume, which would force any team to empty the piggy with such a valuable commodity. In March of 2020, Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million in guaranteed money, putting new expectations on the former Alabama standout.

With his long-term financial security intact, Cooper got off to the hottest start of his career last season. In the first four games, he amassed 401 yards on 37 receptions, but then disaster struck.

Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, and the Cowboys would use three other quarterbacks throughout the rest of the season. Also, offensive linemen Tyron Smith and La’el Collins were gone for the season with injuries, as was No. 1 TE Blake Jarwin.

Although his chances at being effective dropped significantly after this, Cooper proved his worth. He set a career-high in receptions with 92 and had his second consecutive campaign over 1,100 yards.

He’s been steadily productive with the Cowboys but Copper, believe it or not, could have his best season yet in 2021. Michael Gallup is in a contract year, so his motivation to play well speaks for itself. Rookie CeeDee Lamb nearly had 1,000 yards even with the quarterback carousel from a year ago, and will undoubtedly better in year two. With those two causing defenses fits, Cooper will have plenty of his own opportunities to use his route-running wizardry in one-on-one situations where defenses have to pick their poison on every play. Cooper’s been known to make highlight reels out of defensive backs in these situations.

America’s Team hasn’t had much on the field success during the last three seasons. Nonetheless, they’ve got plenty of return on their investment in Cooper.

List

Cowboys News: Julio Jones rocking Cowboys gear, Parsons vs Sanders

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Scott Dixon Claims Pole for 105th Indianapolis 500

    The six-time champion ruined the youth movement moment from Colton Herta and Rinus Veekay.

  • Working for Marvel Comics is a dream come true for Malaysian artist Alan Quah

    Alan drew for various comics before becoming a cover artist for Marvel Comics in January this year.

  • Riley has another 2-HR game as Braves overwhelm Pirates 7-1

    Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta three homers and the Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates.

  • Matt Ryan: Changes in organization keep it fresh for me

    For some veteran players, the kind of changes that the Falcons made over the last year would be reason to think about making a change in your own address. Head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired during the regular season and replaced by Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot once the year [more]

  • The Clippers are following a familiar script after Game 1 loss against Mavericks

    This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.

  • DK Metcalf didn’t get into the Russell Wilson drama this offseason

    It may be old news now, but there was a moment early in the offseason when it looked like the relationship between the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson might be ending. Wilson’s expressions of frustration with the Seahawks and his agent’s revelation of other teams that he’d play for fueled those thoughts, but they didn’t [more]

  • Kevin James, ‘Home Team’ cast visit Sean Payton at Saints facility

    New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will be portrayed by Kevin James in the Netflix comedy "Home Team," which prompted James to pay a visit

  • Ditch your horrible Apple TV remote and use this $15 replacement from Amazon instead

    The new Siri remote from Apple is finally here and it’s… umm… did we read that properly? $59 for a little tiny remote control?! It looks cool and all, but we’re going to go ahead and pass. If you’re getting a new Apple TV 4K anyway and you’re willing to spend $179 or more on …

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.

  • 76ers trust playoff process leads to 1st NBA title since '83

    ''Playoff Prep,'' Morey, the 76ers' top decision maker, wrote on Instagram. Oh, the Sixers were called much worse than a group of dolts when the franchise embarked on the strip-for-parts rebuilding seasons known as the Process. The Sixers were Team Tank.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

    The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Washington Wizards

    The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

    The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

  • NHL roundup: John Tavares injured as Leafs fall to Habs

    Paul Byron's short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after being kneed in the head by Corey Perry. Tavares gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was stretchered off the ice, following several minutes of treatment from both teams' trainers.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Suns' Paul dealing with shoulder injury vs. Lakers

    PHOENIX (AP) Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a right shoulder injury during his team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James' tip-in basket. Paul was down on the floor for a few minutes, surrounded by players from both teams.