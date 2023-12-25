Amari Cooper, Dustin Hopkins among Browns listed as out of practice

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper would have gotten a well-earned day of rest if the team had practiced on Monday.

The Browns didn't practice, but they did release an estimated practice report because they are playing the Jets on Thursday night. Cooper, who set a Browns record with 265 receiving yards in Sunday's win over the Texans, was listed with the heel injury that's kept him on the injury report in recent weeks as well as because he would have taken a rest day.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins also would have rested because of the hamstring injury that knocked him out of the win. The Browns signed Riley Patterson to their practice squad on Monday.

Punter Corey Bojorquez (left quad), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), tight end David Njoku (rest, knee), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip), and linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) were the other players listed as non-participants in practice.

Guard Joel Bitonio (back, knee), tackle Geron Christian (shoulder), cornerback Martin Emerson (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), center Ethan Pocic (stinger), guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) were listed as limited.