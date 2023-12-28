Amari Cooper douses Browns QB Joe Flacco with slime
In college football, it was a day for a mayo bath.
In the NFL, the Cleveland Browns had some fun Wednesday as star wide receiver Amari Cooper drenched quarterback Joe Flacco with slime.
your Week 16 NVP @AmariCooper9 brought out a special guest to get slimed 👀 #NFLSlimetime | @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/ba2rAz6MsP
It is all fun and games for the Browns after their dazzling win over the Houston Texans that saw Flacco throw for 368 yards and 3 TDs while Cooper caught 11 passes for 265 yards and a pair of scores.