Amari Cooper douses Browns QB Joe Flacco with slime

Barry Werner
·1 min read

In college football, it was a day for a mayo bath.

In the NFL, the Cleveland Browns had some fun Wednesday as star wide receiver Amari Cooper drenched quarterback Joe Flacco with slime.

It is all fun and games for the Browns after their dazzling win over the Houston Texans that saw Flacco throw for 368 yards and 3 TDs while Cooper caught 11 passes for 265 yards and a pair of scores.

