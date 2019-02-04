Amari Cooper: I don’t want to play with Tom Brady; I want to beat him

Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday. Amari Cooper has yet to play in his first.

But Cooper trusts in Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to get him there.

NESN.com asked Cooper if he could imagine playing with the Patriots quarterback. The Cowboys receiver predictably plugged his own quarterback since the chances are slim to none that Cooper and Brady ever play together.

“No,” Cooper told NESN, via the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t want to play with Tom Brady. I want to beat Tom Brady. I want to play with Dak Prescott. And I believe that we can get the job done.”

Prescott, 25, has gone 33-18 in his three-year career, including a 1-2 postseason record.

While others may doubt whether Prescott is a franchise quarterback — opening debate about whether the Cowboys should pay him like one — Cooper has no doubt.

“Of course,” Cooper said, via NFL Media. “You don’t see that? He’s a winner. I love Dak. He’s a born leader from what I can see. He’s going to put it all on the line. In all the close games we had this year, he was the one making those big plays, leading us to victory. I just like everything about Dak.”