Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence not expected back for Cowboys until after 2nd preseason game

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence have yet to suit up during training camp. The wideout and edge rusher were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list before camp; Cooper has an ankle issue and Lawrence is dealing with a back injury.

While the team has expressed no official concern about either superstar being ready for the kickoff of the regular season, it’s always disconcerting for a starter to be missing valuable practice time with their unit. Coaches, players, and fans alike would no doubt feel reassured to see all the team’s A-listers getting quality reps.

For Cooper, and Lawrence, it sounds like that won’t happen until the team returns to The Star in Frisco after its California camping trip.

Owner Jerry Jones was asked about the status of both players; team staff writer David Helman notes that Jones had a short answer for when they’ll be back in the mix.

“I bet it’s after Arizona,” Jones said.

The Cowboys will head to Canton next week for the Hall of Fame Game, and then return to Oxnard for another week of practice. They’ll hop a short flight to Glendale to face the Cardinals on September 13, and then come home to Dallas afterward.

That will leave the team with three weeks and two preseason games to go before Week 1’s meeting with the Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ample time for veterans like Cooper and Lawrence to get themselves up to speed.

“We’ll get some game activity, I think, out of all those guys,” Jones offered.

List

Sean McKeon finds himself in a crowded Cowboys room with little oxygen View 5 items

List

Noah Brown's role as swiss-army knife with Cowboys could carve bigger role in 2021 View 5 items

List