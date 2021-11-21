Amari Cooper’s COVID decision was selfish, and it cost the Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

However both the Dallas Cowboys and Amari Cooper want to spin this, he made a personal decision that jeopardized his team’s chances of winning a regular-season game.

By even the loosest enforcement of the definition of the word, Cooper was selfish on this, and a bad teammate.

This isn’t subjective.

That’s how this is set up.

NFL teams, and NFL players, will put up with a lot, as long as you are there on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Pro Bowl wide receiver missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs here at Arrowhead Stadium because he tested positive for COVID.

He will miss the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, too.

Nope, he didn’t get his shots.

Months ago, the NFL and the NFL Players Association collectively bargained the rules and procedures regarding COVID protocols for the players.

Like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cooper knew the risks when he “opted out” of the needle. Neither cared about the consequences.

Cooper knew the rules outlined by the union that represents both he and his fellow NFL brothers.

Are the rules and procedures stupid? Probably.

It does not matter what Cooper thinks of the rules.

He wants to play, he wants that check, and he knew Sunday’s scenario was in play.

Coincidentally, both Cooper and Rodgers’ respective teams played at Kansas City the week they flunked COVID tests.

(The Packers lost their game without Rodgers at KC on Nov. 13, 13-7).

Cooper’s absence was obvious in the Cowboys’ first offensive series on Sunday in Kansas City.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott’s first pass was intended for a wide-open Michael Gallup, but he missed him. Two plays later, Dak’s third down pass for Noah Brown was a drop.

There were a handful of other plays, at least, where Cooper was missed.

Michael Gallup is a nice receiver, and he’s not Amari Cooper.

If he’s on the field, at a minimum he occupies the opponents’ top defensive back.

Much like Rodgers, Cooper is not a dumb guy. Had pro football not worked out, Cooper would have been a success doing whatever he wanted.

I don’t know Cooper’s personal feelings on the COVID vaccine, and I don’t care. Like everyone else on this issue, once the person has made up their mind the reasoning all sounds the same.

“I’m not taking the shot because I want to do my own research.”

“I’m taking the shot because my doctor says it’s the best chance to not get COVID, or reduce its effects if I do.”

“I’m taking a shot to protect your grandfather, and my goldfish.”

“I’m not taking the shot because the back of a cereal box said the COVID vaccine can give you cooties.”

There is no winning on what preposterously has morphed into a divisive, and political, issue.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association came up with a plan for players to play in our COVID world, and while some of the rules are (probably) stupid, everyone involved knew the rules.

Amari Cooper, much like Aaron Rodgers, opted out on the shot, which they can do according to the NFL and the NFLPA. There are just consequences.

They didn’t care and, in this instance, were bad teammates.