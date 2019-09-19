Amari Cooper calls Week 2 touchdown vs. Redskins 'easiest TD I've ever had'

The Redskins defense performed poorly against the Cowboys, but the plan wasn't to give up the easiest touchdown of Amari Cooper's career.

Still, according to Cooper, that's what happened.

Early in the third quarter of Washington's 31-21 loss to Dallas last Sunday, Cooper grabbed a 10-yard touchdown pass from QB Dak Prescott. The play capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive for Dallas, and while the catch didn't look hard and Cooper only needed to make one man miss before he scored, it didn't seem quite as easy as the former Alabama star described it either.

"Boy, that was the the easiest touchdown I've ever had," Cooper said. "I had space. [Defender] wasn't over there."

"I'll take it."

Cooper's comments came from a Cowboys produced video on Twitter with players and coaches mic'd up. You can watch the full video below; Cooper's comments come at about the 3:10 mark.

🔊🆙 for Sounds From The Sideline of the #DallasCowboys week 2 victory against the Redskins.@LGUS | #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/oieHcmzjbF

— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 16, 2019

Whether it was Cooper's easiest score ever or not is debatable, but it does underline an issue for the Redskins secondary through two games: blown coverages.

The players and coaches have talked about communication issues to open the season, and fans tend to focus on deep pass plays as the prime examples in those situations.

On Cooper's TD, it seems miscommunication struck the Redskins secondary yet again.

