Amari Cooper on being highest-paid WR: Not now

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper told us that he was looking for a 2,000-yard season during Monday’s appearance on #PFTPM and he also revealed that he’s still looking to prove the Cowboys right for trading for him last season.

Cooper is setting those goals at the same time that he’s talking to the Cowboys about a new contract and the same time that several other top wide receivers are looking for new deals. One of those receivers — Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Michael Thomas are the others — will likely wind up as the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

While making the interview rounds on Monday, Cooper suggested that’s not his goal. He said on The Dan Patrick Show that he isn’t watching Thomas’s pockets and directly answered a question about being the highest-paid wideout on ESPN.

“Not now. Definitely looking forward to earning that respect and definitely looking forward to coming into this year and just putting up those numbers for my team and really showing what I can do in a full season as a Dallas Cowboy,” Cooper said. “I know that I have the skillset to be one of the highest-paid receivers. I’m just all about going out there and proving it.”

If Cooper goes into the season without a new deal in place, there will be a lot riding on what he proves by the end of the year.