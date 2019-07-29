Amari Cooper’s agent at Cowboys camp

Actor Jamie Foxx is at Cowboys camp today as a guest of Jerry Jones. But the bigger name in Oxnard, California, is agent Joel Segal.

Segal is the agent for receiver Amari Cooper.

Segal is watching practice with Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, Jori Epstein of USA Today reports.

Stephen Jones said last week that Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott all have “solid” offers on the table. He also added that he had meetings scheduled with agents this week, including some in person.

Elliott is holding out of training camp, headed to Mexico instead to train on his own. Cooper, who has a guaranteed salary of $13.924 million in 2019 on the fifth-year option, said he never considered sitting out.

“Different strokes for different folks,” Cooper said Saturday.

Prescott also is in California with the team.