Amari Cooper’s 20-yard touchdown catch pulls Dallas to within 13-7

The Cowboys are on the scoreboard.

Dallas, which had only 7 yards on its first two drives that ended in punts, scored on a 20-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper. It has drawn the Cowboys to within 13-7.

The Cowboys went 67 yards in nine plays after Tony Pollard‘s 32-yard kickoff return. Pollard also ran for 14 yards on five carries and Ezekiel Elliott had two totes for 10 yards.

Cedrick Wilson had an 18-yard reception in the drive.

The 49ers scored on their first three possessions but settled for field goals on the last two after reaching the Dallas 35 and 22.

