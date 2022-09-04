Amari Burney's diving interception in end zone seals Florida's win over No. 8 Utah

Florida football upset No. 8 Utah 29-26 before a raucous, sold-out atmosphere of 90,777 at The Swamp on Saturday night in head coach Billy Napier's debut.

Napier became the first Florida coach in program history to beat a ranked team in his coaching debut. Florida also extended its nation-best win streak in home openers to 33 straight games.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson rushed for three touchdowns, including a go-ahead, 2-yard TD run with 1:25 left to put the Gators up 29-26. Then, linebacker Amari Burney sealed the win with Florida's only turnover of the game, a pick in the end zone in the closing seconds to hold off a late drive by Utah quarterback Cameron Rising.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is the real deal

There were questions about how Richardson would handle his second career start, and first in The Swamp, against a high-level opponent like Utah. Richardson stayed within himself while making plays, showing both the speed, arm strength and athleticism that have NFL scouts drooling about his pro potential. Richardson scored on two first-half touchdown runs, including a 45-yard scramble late in the second quarter that gave the Gators a 14-13 lead and sent the fans into a frenzy.

He eluded a Utah defender on a nifty move to throw a two-point conversion to put the Gators up 22-19 early in the fourth quarter, then converted a fourth-and-2 with a 7-yard scramble on the game's final drive. Richardson scored two of his three rushing TDs on read-option plays, including the game-winning score. Richardson wound up with 168 yards passing and a team-high 106 yards rushing on 9.6 yards per carry.

Redemption for Montrell Johnson

Sophomore Montrell Johnson Jr. lost a fumble on Florida's opening drive, but Napier stuck with the Louisiana transfer, who put the Gators up 20-19 in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run. Johnson wound up with 12 carries for 75 yards, best among running backs.

Turnover margin even between Gators, Utes

Florida and Utah played to an even 1-1 turnover margin. Johnson's fumble and subsequent 45-yard return by Utah safety R.J. Hubert set up Utah's opening score. But after Ventrell Miller dropped a potential game-clinching interception late, Burney came up with the interception that clinched the win.

Gators' run defense inconsistent

After holding Utah to 59 yards rushing in the first half, Florida's run defense wilted in the third quarter. Utah went to a bunch of double-tight end sets to rush for 97 yards in the third quarter, including a 7-yard TD run by Micah Bernard. It didn't get much better in the fourth quarter as a 4-yard TD run by Tavion Thomas put the Utes ahead 26-22.

Florida linebacker Amari Burney celebrates after securing the game-sealing interception.

Brenton Cox and Princely Umanmiellen did come up big with a combined tackle on a goal-line stand early in the third quarter, but Florida still needs to work on sustaining tackling for 40 minutes. Utah finished the game with 230 yards rushing on 39 carries, with 181 of those yards coming in the second half.

Penalties still a bit of a problem

Florida didn't play its cleanest game in Napier's debut. Napier had made cutting down on penalties an emphasis in fall camp, bringing in SEC officials for scrimmages. But UF tight end Dante Zanders had a hold on the opening return of the game, which set the Gators back to their own 8-yard line. Another holding penalty on a kickoff return in the second quarter resulted in poor field position, as UF was forced to start the drive at its own 10. Florida was flagged seven times for 38 yards.

