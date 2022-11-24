Amari Bailey talks with Pac-12 Networks about breakout performance against Pepperdine
UCLA's Amari Bradley joined Pac-12 Networks following the Bruins' 100-53 win to talk about their defensive intensity and his game-high 19 points.
UCLA's Amari Bradley joined Pac-12 Networks following the Bruins' 100-53 win to talk about their defensive intensity and his game-high 19 points.
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar. Lets take a look at how much the referees will be paid for their participation in the many matches.
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Conor McGregor went haywire once again on Twitter as he insulted Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and pro wrestler MJF.
Sean Kugler was reportedly sent home by the team prior to Monday's loss.
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament.
Brandon Aiyuk gifted a 49ers cameraman a ball after his touchdown celebration went terribly wrong.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Ronaldo is a free agent after being released by United.
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
Here is the latest buzz surrounding Yankees star Aaron Judge's free agency...
Former Warriors star Chris Mullin shared the perspective he gained after overcoming alcohol abuse.
Per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede, Colorado has offered Deion Sanders
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
After Dana White called it "the worst shoulder injury in UFC history," Jiri Prochazka shed light himself on his UFC 282 withdrawal.