Amari Bailey scores 26 points, Leaky Black nears triple-double in G League debuts

Charlotte Hornets rookies Amari Bailey and Leaky Black debuted in the G League on Friday and helped lead the Greensboro Swarm to their first win of the season.

Bailey produced a game-high 26 points, six assists, three assists, one steal and one block on 10-of-20 shooting from the field in the 108-82 victory over the Raptors 905. Black recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 28 minutes. He went 4-of-6 from the field.

Bailey and Black made their presence known off the bench and were both productive during their time on the court. They filled the stat sheet and the highlight reel for the Swarm.

Leaky having his way at the Fieldhouse pic.twitter.com/WzWYyu8nkN — Greensboro Swarm (@greensboroswarm) November 18, 2023

The two players, who are signed to two-way contracts, were assigned to the Swarm on Friday afternoon. The Hornets got Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward and Brandon Miller back in the lineup on Friday and opted to send Bailey and Black to the G League for playing time.

Now that the Hornets are getting healthier with more players back, Bailey and Black will likely suit up more for the Swarm. They play their next four games at home within the next week, including another matchup against the 905 on Saturday, so they should see more minutes.

The organization valued the additions of Bailey and Black and is likely eager to see how they develop in the G League. They have shown what they can provide in a small sample size and should continue to improve with more minutes.

