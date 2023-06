A 6-foot-5 combo guard in Amari Bailey averaged 11.2 points on 49.5 FG% in his lone season at UCLA. The 19-year-old standout finished his freshman season on a tear scoring 15-plus points in 4 of his final 6 games, including a career-best 26-point performance. Bailey led the Pac-12 last season with four Freshman of the Week honors.