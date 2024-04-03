Amari Avery heads back to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for her 4th year

Amari Avery, a collegiate golf star, continues to make waves in the golf world as she tees off in her fourth consecutive start in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is one of the most prestigious events for female amateurs. It is an honor to be invited once, but four times is a dream.

With each appearance, Avery reaffirms her position as one of the most promising talents in the sport. In addition to her picturesque golf swing, she is mature, humble and knows what it takes to work hard at her sport and in her studies.

Bank of America has been a monumental supporter in Avery throughout her career and will be alongside her at this years tournament. Avery values this partnership and believes it has played an important role in her success on and off the course.

Golfweek had a chance to sync up with Avery, her friends, trainers and family to see what it takes to be one of the best amateur golfers on the planet. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek