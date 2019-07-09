Amar’e Stoudemire, Monta Ellis working out for NBA teams in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Summer League has a few veterans lacing it up to try and impress teams and earn their way back into the league. Former No. 5 pick Thomas Robinson is playing for the Spurs in Vegas (and Salt Lake before that) in hopes of turning some heads and getting a contract (or at least a good shot at one) with a team.

That’s happening away from the court, too.

Monta Ellis and Amar’e Stoudemire both want a shot to get back in the league and are doing a workout together in Las Vegas Monday night. A number of teams are sending someone to at least check it out, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

There are approximately 12 teams attending this evening’s workout in Las Vegas featuring Amar’e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis. Among those are LA Lakers, Golden State, NY Knicks, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Detroit and Washington. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2019





Ellis, now age 33, has been out of the league for two seasons. He was an unrepentant gunner and volume scorer who could get buckets, but was never efficient in a league that league which has grown to prize just that. Ellis also took a lot of long twos — 28.3 percent of his total shots for his career — and those have fallen out of favor with the league. Can he alter his mindset to fit in a role on an NBA team?

Stoudemire, who will turn 37 this November, has not played in the league the last three years and for the past couple of seasons has played in the Big Three for Tri-State.

It’s a long shot either of them land a roster spot. Teams are just finishing up their rosters and most are looking for younger players they can develop to put at the end of their bench.

But this is the NBA, stranger things have happened.

UPDATE: The workout has ended.

LA Lakers, Golden State, NY Knicks, OKC, Milwaukee, Detroit, Washington, Sacramento, Denver, Portland, Orlando, Atlanta, Minnesota, LA Clippers were all in attendance with over 15 European and Asian clubs. https://t.co/XpBhT6rRI4 pic.twitter.com/Ds94QHDEo0 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 9, 2019



