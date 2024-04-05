Amar’e Stoudemire on if LeBron James’ scoring record can be broken

For many years, it was thought that Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s all-time NBA record of 38,387 career points would never be broken. He first became the league’s all-time leading scorer in 1984 when he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain, and his record stood for decades.

But LeBron James’ incredible longevity allowed him to get past Abdul-Jabbar in that category, and he now has 40,352 career regular season points — and counting.

Now the question is whether anyone will surpass him in career points someday, especially given that he’s expected to play at least another year or two and is still performing at an elite or near-elite level.

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was asked that question by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, and he said that Luka Doncic and possibly Kevin Durant could challenge James’ mark.

LeBron James’ 40,000 career points scored can only be broken by Luka Doncic maybe says Amare Stoudemire to Scoop B Radio. “Luka maybe. Other than that, no. Kevin Durant possibly.” https://t.co/LtS7KOGmFG pic.twitter.com/Q2B26cczMX — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 3, 2024

Doncic has averaged over 27 points a game in each of the last five seasons, and this year, he’s leading the NBA with 33.9 points per game. He turned 25 years of age just over a month ago, yet he already has over 11,000 points to his name.

Durant, who is 35, is closing in on 29,000 career points. However, he will likely have to play into his early 40s to have a shot at surpassing James.

Perhaps the one who will break James’ career scoring record is either playing basketball on some elementary school playground these days, wearing diapers or hasn’t even been born yet.

