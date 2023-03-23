Amani Oruwariye to sign with the New York Giants

Amani Oruwariye’s time with the Detroit Lions has officially come to an end. The free agent cornerback has agreed to sign with the New York Giants on a one-year deal, per Jordan Schultz.

Oruwariye leaves after spending an up-and-down four seasons in Detroit. A fifth-round pick out of Penn State in 2019, Oruwariye bounced between being a starter, a key reserve and a healthy scratch. His best season was 2021, when he led the team in interceptions and played well in coverage.

The Lions made no attempt to bring back Oruwariye, who finished his Detroit tenure buried deep on the depth chart.

