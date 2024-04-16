Amani Hansberry headed to transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Amani Hansberry is heading to the transfer portal after just one season at Illinois. The 6-foot-8 forward played in 19 games this past season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, averaging 7.5 minutes per outing.

After careful consideration and reflection I have decided it was the best decision for me to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to my family and friends who have kept me grounded during the decision process. Excited for what’s next! #AGTG🙏🏽 — Amani Hansberry🥀 (@igb_Amani) April 16, 2024

Hansberry was a 4-star recruit out of Maryland, winning the Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year two times in high school. He’s the third player from last season’s roster to enter the transfer portal. Amani’s departure means the Illini currently have four open scholarships for next season.

