Amani Bledsoe, former Cincinnati defensive end, suspended for 17 weeks of 2023 season

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe

Free agent defensive end Amani Bledsoe, who played in 14 games for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2020 NFL season, was suspended Tuesday for the first 17 weeks of the 2023 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, per NFL Network.

During part of last season, Bledsoe served a six-game suspension for violating the same drug policy.

After his season with the Bengals, Bledsoe re-signed a one-year deal with the team but was waived in Aug. 2021. He played for the Tennessee Titans during part of the 2021 season.

Bledsoe was signed to the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad after serving his first suspension. He was waived last month.

In college, Bledsoe played three seasons for the Oklahoma Sooners, but lost one year of eligibility because of a failed drug test.

