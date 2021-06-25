Amanda Zahui B with a Buzzer Beater vs. Washington Mystics

Associated Press

Ivan Melendez and Zach Zubia finally broke out offensively, and just in time to keep Texas alive in the College World Series. Melendez doubled and scored the Longhorns' first run, and hit the tiebreaking single in the eighth inning to help Texas eliminate Virginia with a 6-2 victory in a weather-delayed game that ended early Friday. “As you guys saw the last few weeks, I was slumping it,” said Melendez, who entered the game 3 for his last 19.