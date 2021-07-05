Amanda Zahui B with a Block vs. Seattle Storm
Amanda Zahui B (Los Angeles Sparks) with a Block vs. Seattle Storm, 07/04/2021
Brittney Sykes (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 07/04/2021
Breanna Stewart led the floor with 21 PTS in an 84-74 victory over the Sparks.
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 07/04/2021
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
Devin Bush is making some odd choices on Twitter.
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
Ho-hum, just another ridiculous goal scored by Messi. The quality of his goals alone is worthy of winning a trophy for Argentina.
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
Walking off the course at the marquee sports event for your sponsor without saying a word as the defending champ? I don’t get it.
The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly one of a number of suitors for Kevin Love this offseason.
Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.
The Finals are here, with two franchises not traditionally on this stage.
The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not "fit the natural form of the head" and that to their "best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."Stay on
Cam Davis provided the fireworks at the Rocket Mortgage, finishing eagle-birdie and surviving five extra holes to capture his first career Tour win. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)