Amanda Zahui B with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

Alex Wood just wanted to find a nice rhythm again in his return from a bout with coronavirus, to continue working toward feeling at full strength come playoff time. Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Wood made an impressive three-inning comeback from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Saturday night. Wood struck out four and didn't walk a batter or allow a hit over three scoreless innings, throwing 37 pitches in his first start for San Francisco since Aug. 26 as he makes his return from a bout with COVID-19.