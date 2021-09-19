Amanda Zahui B with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Alex Wood just wanted to find a nice rhythm again in his return from a bout with coronavirus, to continue working toward feeling at full strength come playoff time. Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Wood made an impressive three-inning comeback from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Saturday night. Wood struck out four and didn't walk a batter or allow a hit over three scoreless innings, throwing 37 pitches in his first start for San Francisco since Aug. 26 as he makes his return from a bout with COVID-19.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
With a win against the #Ravens on Sunday, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do something that no other NFL coach has ever done.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski showed off their incredible chemistry in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons. Here's how the ex-Patriots fared on Sunday.
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
Tom Brady is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.
The Ducks dropped a spot to No. 4 in ESPN's power rankings after a lackluster blowout over Stony Brook, getting leaped by the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Sam Darnold is reborn in Carolina.
The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.” The league office would likely say the same thing. As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid [more]
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
The Cardinals were 2-0. Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cardinals beat the Vikings 34-33 on Sunday after Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in the final seconds.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up a trick play involving Mac Jones, James White and Jonnu Smith, and the trio executed it to perfection against the Jets.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is off to his best start ever at age 44.
#Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman ambushed #Ravens WR Sammy Watkins during pregame warmups. 😂 😂 😂