Amanda Zahui B with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Trae Young ran off the court clapping and yapping toward the few Hawks fans that braved the Philly crowd and stuck around and were rewarded with a comeback victory for the ages. Oh yes, there will be a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with the upstart Hawks - not top-seeded Joel Embiid and the Sixers - playing for a spot in the next round. ''If you don't believe, you got to believe now,'' Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.