Amanda Zahui B with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Amanda Zahui B (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/16/2021
The Atlanta Hawks Game 5 win against the Philadelphia 76ers is among the most improbable comebacks in NBA playoff history.
Once trailing by 26 points, the Atlanta Hawks stormed back to defeat the 76ers in Philadelphia in a crucial Game 5.
Kevin Durant put on a show that was more art than basketball, and the NBA world reacted.
Nick Young took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the Chris Paul-COVID update ...
If he's anything like his dad, he'll surely be fun to watch.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Trae Young ran off the court clapping and yapping toward the few Hawks fans that braved the Philly crowd and stuck around and were rewarded with a comeback victory for the ages. Oh yes, there will be a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with the upstart Hawks - not top-seeded Joel Embiid and the Sixers - playing for a spot in the next round. ''If you don't believe, you got to believe now,'' Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.
As they have all season and now into the playoffs, injuries continue to play a significant role in who wins, who advances and who doesn’t.
The Boston Celtics' crazy 2002 turnaround against the New Jersey Nets is among the most improbable comebacks in NBA playoff history.
This season’s three All-NBA teams, announced Tuesday, saw some notable omissions, namely Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. While the snub might hurt a player’s pride, those two players might feel it even more in their wallets. All-NBA team selections can often trigger bonuses in contracts, directly causing […]
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Dwight Howard recalls his own meniscus tear and he has a message for Joel Embiid.
Rory McIlroy, chairman of the US PGA Tour Players Advisory Council, said Wednesday he wants greens books "outlawed" from tour events and a ban reportedly could be voted on next week.
NBA players sound off on Kevin Durant's historic night.
The Sixers' No. 2 had another truly awful night in a big moment, and he's not getting any free passes this time. By Adam Hermann
Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers discuss his free throw struggles in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Nelson is at least the third person to lose their NBA job today.
"Once we lost, it took a lot of energy out of us."
It's been nine months since Matthew Wolff nearly won the U.S. Open. A very long nine months on and off the course.
GM Donnie Nelson leaves the Dallas Mavericks days after an unflattering report about the team