Amanda Ribas wants to bet on herself against Paige VanZant | UFC 251 Fight Island

Amanda Ribas - UFC 251 Media Day

Amanda Ribas wants to bet on herself for her fight against Paige VanZant, but there is one person who she must confer with before doing so: Dad.

Hear everything Amanda Ribas had to say at the UFC 251 Media Day from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Ribas faces VanZant in the UFC 251 main card opener on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

