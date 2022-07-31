Amanda Nunes after UFC 277: Valentina Shevchenko trilogy ‘would be awesome’

DALLAS – Amanda Nunes welcomes a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko after becoming champ-champ once again at UFC 277.

Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a dominant unanimous decision win in Saturday’s headliner at American Airlines Center.

Reassuming her throne opens up all the options for “The Lioness” going forward, and she said afterward she’s not sure what’s next.

“Let me see,” Nunes told reporters, including MMA Junkie, post-fight at UFC 277. “I don’t even know yet. Let’s see what I’m going to do. Talk to Dana (White) to see.”

Shevchenko’s name was broached to Nunes in a follow-up question, and she was immediately warm to it. The pair have fought twice before, with Nunes winning a non-title bout at UFC 196 in March 2016, then a 135-pound title fight at UFC 215 in September 2017 – both on the scorecards.

Since then, Shevchenko has moved down to women’s flyweight and racked up seven title defenses. The idea of a third has always dangled as a possibility, and even White seemed open to it when asked after UFC 277.

Well, Nunes is, too.

“Good (idea),” Nunes said. “She’s a champion, too. That would be awesome.”

Related

Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky' Dana White: Julianna Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead at UFC 277, needs surgery

In the immediate aftermath of Nunes’ win, Shevchenko took to social media and accused her rival of “copying” some of her striking techniques in the win over Peña.

Nunes found that comment comical, and reminded Shevchenko of how close she was to being dethroned in a split decision win over Taila Santos at UFC 275 in June.

“Valentina, she lost her last fight,” Nunes said. “I think if Taila don’t get that head butt, that fight could be way different.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

List

Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes' bloody title win over Julianna Peña at UFC 277

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie