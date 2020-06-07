Amanda Nunes: ‘Nobody ever did that before’

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes made history on Saturday and put herself in a class all her own. "The Lioness" defended her featherweight title in dominating fashion in the UFC 250 main event against Felicia Spencer and became the only two-division champion in the promotion's history to defend both titles.

Nunes fielded questions from the media during the event's post-fight press conference at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Hear everything the greatest female fighter of all time had to say.

