Amanda Nunes: ‘Germaine de Randamie is the fight of my life’

Amanda Nunes UFC 245 media day scrum

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Amanda Nunes could be forgiven for overlooking Germaine de Randamie. After all, the UFC's first female double-champ has beaten the same challenger before.

Nunes, however, doesn't approach the fight that way. Since their first fight in 2013, Nunes has gone on to become a two division champion, but she also knows that de Randamie hasn't been sitting idly by. The Dutch fighter has won all five of her bouts since, including winning the UFC's inaugural women's featherweight championship.

TRENDING > UFC 245 Media Day face-offs: Colby Covington vs Kamari Usman

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.