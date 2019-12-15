Amanda Nunes cruises to one-sided win vs. Germaine de Randamie to retain title at UFC 245

Amanda Nunes of Brazil (top) strikes Germaine de Randamie of the Netherlands in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS — Amanda Nunes retained her women’s bantamweight title with yet another one-sided decision, but this wasn’t of the spectacular variety like her last few bouts had been.

Nunes took Germaine de Randamie down, and down, and down, and down, and down, cruising to a one-sided victory in their bout on the main card at UFC 245 Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Judges had it 49-44, 49-45 and 49-46 for Nunes. Yahoo Sports had Nunes 50-44.

One of the most dynamic finishers in the sport, Nunes showed a different side of herself on Saturday. De Randamie was effective on her feet and Nunes recognized quickly her best path to victory was with her wrestling. She nearly finished it in the first round when she took de Randamie down and was bludgeoning her on the ground.

She was landing huge elbows and referee Keith Peterson seemed closed to stopping it. To her credit, de Randamie rallied and took the second round, landing a kick and several knees that seemed to bother Nunes.

There was little drama over the final three rounds, as Nunes took the Dutch police officer down and held her down. De Randamie did have an upkick that landed at one point and then nearly caught Nunes in a triangle, but Nunes survived both.

The final round had little action, as a dead-tired Nunes took de Randamie down and then largely held her on her back for the rest of the round.

The crowd booed at times, but there was little arguing with the champion’s strategy.

