Amanda Nunes dominates Felicia Spencer in historic win at UFC 250

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line for the first time on Saturday against former Invicta FC titleholder Felicia Spencer in the UFC 250 main event. She entered the bout riding a 10-fight winning streak and chasing history.

Already considered the greatest female fighter of all time, Nunes put herself in a class of her own at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a dominating win over Spencer. With the win, Nunes is the only two-division champion in UFC history to defend both titles.

In the opening round, Nunes' striking superiority was on display. She connected with right hands and delivered leg kicks while Spencer was unable to mount an effective offense. After scoring a takedown late in the round, Nunes delivered elbows opening up a cut along Spencer's hairline.

The second round mirrored the first. Nunes continued to deliver leg kicks and connect with right hands. Spencer tried to get the fight to the ground but found herself on the bottom absorbing elbows from the champion.

Spencer stayed in the fight trying to set up takedowns off of strikes but was simply outmatched by Nunes. She was unable to secure takedowns while Nunes battered her with punches and leg kicks. In the fourth frame, Nunes nearly finished the fight via rear-naked choke but Spencer was saved by the bell.

Heading into the final frame, Spencer was beat up, bloodied and had a hematoma on her forehead. She had lost every round but pressed forward to start the stanza with a combination. She displayed her toughness but soon found herself beneath Nunes trying to defend elbows. Spencer survived and was able to go the distance, but the fight was one-sided and the scorecard reflected it. The scorecards read 50-44, 50-44, and 50-45.

Following the win, Nunes praised Spencer for her toughness and was happy to have gone five rounds.

"I'm not surprised. I know she's very tough. I've said in all my interviews this week that I know what she's capable of. I studied her very well. I know she's tough and I had to be sharp. If I have to go five rounds, I have to be dominating, sharp as a cactus."

"I wanted to go five rounds. I know if I had time I would have finished her, but it was important for me to go five rounds because I'm tired of hearing Amanda can not go five rounds," she said. "Tonight, I went five rounds with the most tough girl in the division."

With the historic win, "The Lioness" has cleared out bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

"That was my goal, defending my two belts at the same time. I defended both belts. I'm the greatest. I'm so happy right now. I don't know what's next, but I've proven it already. Tonight I closed a cycle and I'm very proud of myself and for my gym," she said.