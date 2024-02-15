Advertisement

Amanda Lemos hopes to reschedule Tatiana Suarez fight with UFC 298 win over Mackenzie Dern

Farah Hannoun
·10 min read

IRVINE, Calif. – Amanda Lemos is still interested in fighting Tatiana Suarez.

Lemos (13-3-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) was scheduled to meet unbeaten Suarez in Saturday’s UFC 298 event but drew Mackenzie Dern (13-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) instead after Suarez withdrew because of a knee injury.

Looking to rebound from her title loss to strawweight champion Zhang Weili this past August at UFC 292, Lemos is just happy to have a fight after Suarez was forced out.

“Disappointment came with the possibility of not having a fight, but it’s an injury. It happened to her. It could happen to anyone, and it has happened to me before,” Lemos said through an interpreter at Wednesday’s UFC 298 media day. “I’m very happy about the fact that I have a fight. We worked and prepared for it, so let’s come out with a win.”

If Lemos gets past jiu-jitsu ace Dern, she thinks rebooking the Suarez (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) fight makes sense for her next.

“After winning on Saturday, the first thing we need to do is try to see if Tatiana is available for the fight and reschedule that fight as soon as possible,” Lemos said. “If she’s not able to go, I would have the UFC tell me what they need from me. The focus right now is to beat her (Dern) on Saturday and go from there.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Amanda Lemos

Share this

image

gallery

Zhang Weili

Share this

image

gallery

amanda-lemos-ufc-292-pre-fight-press-conference

Share this

image

gallery

UFC 292 press conference Zhang Weili

Share this

image

gallery

dana-white-amanda-lemos-ufc-292-press-conference

Share this

image

gallery

zhang-weili-amanda-lemos-ufc-292-press-conference-faceoff

Share this

image

gallery

zhang-weili-amanda-lemos-ufc-291-press-conference

Share this

image

gallery

dana-white-zhang-weili-tom-brady-ufc-292

Share this

image

gallery

amanda-lemos-ufc-292-official-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

amanda-lemos-ufc-292-official-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

zhang-weili-ufc-292-official-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

zhang-weili-ufc-292-official-weigh-ins-1

Zhang Weili

Share this

image

gallery

Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Dana White, Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Zhang Weili

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Zhang Weili

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Zhang Weili

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

zhang-weili-vs-amanda-lemos-ufc-292-ceremonial-weigh-in-faceoff

Share this

image

gallery

Joe Rogan, Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Zhang Weili, Joe Rogan

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

MMA: UFC 292 - Zhang vs Lemos

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during…

Aug 19, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Weili Zhang (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share this

image

gallery

zhang weili ufc 292 screengrab

Share this

image

gallery

zhang-weili-ufc-292

Share this

image

gallery

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos, UFC 292 Scorecard

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie