Amanda Anisimova, 17, is making history for the US at Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova celebrates reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. (AP)

American Amanda Anisimova is waking up to an entirely new world, one in which she’s the talk of the tennis world after an upset in the third round of the Australian Open.

And at 17 years old, it’s pushing her into notable — and elite — territory.

Anisimova handled 11th seeded Aryna Sabalenka with ease, 6-3 6-2, to move into the fourth round of the tournament. She defeated 24th seed Lesia Tsurenko, 6-0 6-2, in the second round and won the first round in straight sets as well.

Her next test: Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. She’s ranked eighth and reached the final 16 with three straight-set matches.

Who is Amanda Anisimova?

Anisimova is the child of Russian parents and a native of Freehold Township, New Jersey. She won the 2017 Junior US Open championship at 16 and entered her first Grand Slam in 2018 when offered a wild card after back-to-back tournament finals in preceding months.

She didn’t win a Grand Slam match until this week, her third entry. The 5-foot-11 teenager is ranked 87th, the youngest in the top 100.

Born Aug. 31, 2001, she’s the first player, woman or man, born in the 2000s to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam. The youth are coming.

Speechless🙆🏼‍♀️🙏🏽but let’s keep this dream week going pic.twitter.com/gPxbvbdt42 — Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) January 18, 2019





Anisimova making history in Melbourne

Anisimova is in good company.

She’s the youngest American to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam since Serena Williams did it in 1998 and the youngest American to do it in Melbourne since Jennifer Capriati in 1993.

Seventeen-year-old Amanda #Anisimova breaks new ground at the #AusOpen – Youngest 🇺🇸 to make R16 at a major since Serena in 1998

– Youngest 🇺🇸 to reach R16 at AO since Jennifer Capriati in 1993

– First player born in the 2000s (man or woman) to reach R16 at a slam 📷 – Getty pic.twitter.com/0BjmuprrUm — Live Tennis (@livetennis) January 18, 2019





If she ends up lifting the trophy, she’d become the youngest player to do so and only the second teenager. Maria Sharapova, one of her idols, last did it as a 19-year-old at the 2006 US Open.

“I would want to be the second person to win a slam as a teenager,” she said with a smile at post-match remarks.

In a story for the Australian Open website, she extrapolated:

“I want to win this tournament right now. Honestly, I loved playing out there today. I think I have never had that much fun in a match before, and the crowd was just amazing, supporting me all the time.”

Why will she keep impressing?

For one, she’s only 17. A strong career is laid out in front of her whether she continues to win at this tournament or not.

Her coverage of the court is dubbed “extraordinary” and her first serve and forehand strong. It’s her double-fisted backhand that is generating admiring comments into the fourth round. From Reuters’ report on the match:

“On the backhand wing, she took the ball as early as anyone else on tour, yet always appeared balanced, and never rushed.”

And her own remarks to the media:

“A lot of people tell me my backhand is really good. I like playing forehand and backhand. I don’t really think I have a better shot.”

And comments from Nick Saviano, a veteran American coach and main Anisimova mentor, in a New York Times profile ahead of her first Grand Slam:

“She’s a good athlete and a very strong, powerful player. The ball kind of explodes off her racket, so she tends to hit a lot of winners naturally when just hitting normal groundstrokes. But she also has the will and determination to be someone who wants to be absolutely as good as they can possibly be.”

Rest of the final 16

Sharapova, 31, took out No. 3 seed and defending champion Carolina Wozniacki to move into the fourth round. She’ll face Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Americans Sloane Stephens, ranked fifth, and Danielle Collins are also in that side of the bracket.

Serena Williams will play for a spot in the final 16 today, while sister Venus Williams will take on top-seeded Simona Halep to move on. American Madison Keys (17) is also playing today, against Elise Mertens (12) of Belgium.

