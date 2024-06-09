Amadou Onana’s representatives reach out to Manchester United to know their summer plans

How do you convince a player to move to Manchester United when they don’t know who the person in charge of selecting them will be?

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report that United’s transfer window is in standstill mode until the manager’s future is decided.

Since then, they have already missed out on reported target Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea and now it’s reached a point where they’re being prodded by player representatives for clarity.

GIVEMESPORT reports that Amadou Onana’s representatives have reached out to United to ask about their summer plans.

The Everton midfielder could leave the club this summer as Everton grapple with financial concerns, also making Jarrad Branthwaite a target for United.

Onana and Branthwaite, coincidentally, fill the two biggest holes in the United squad- the defensive midfield and centre-back respectively.

While the field looks clear to swoop on Branthwaite- price tag discussions aside- the race for Onana is much more complex.

The report states that Arsenal have already made contact with Onana’s representatives as they seek to accelerate their plans.

United, meanwhile, remains plodding, prompting the player’s reps to reach out instead and gauge the club’s interest, hardly a ringing endorsement of trust.

Bayern Munich are also in the race to sign the dynamic midfielder so dithering on United’s part is likely to cost them another player if they don’t act decisively.

The upcoming summer figures to be the most crucial one in the club’s history post-Sir Alex Ferguson and starting it by losing out on two targets is not ideal.

The need of the hour is for INEOS to give fans, and the representatives of potential targets, clarity over the manager’s future.

Even if it is done only internally, something needs to be done so the club can kick on and start planning with some sort of direction.

In a sport that moves so quickly, you fall behind if you stand still and right now, United look frozen solid in place until Erik ten Hag’s future is resolved.

