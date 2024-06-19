Amad Diallo set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag as he seeks assurances over playing time



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is reportedly set to hold crunch talks with Erik ten Hag regarding his role in the team going forward.

Amad made just 12 appearances for United across all competitions last term. He featured for nine games in the Premier League alone and in that period, managed one goal and as many assists.

The Ivorian spent large amounts of his time on the bench as he was used very sparingly by Ten Hag, who often preferred to deploy the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and even the ineffective Antony on the right-wing position.

It was in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign that Amad really got his opportunities in the team and he did not disappoint. He was especially sensational against Newcastle in the club’s final home game. On that occasion, Amad combined well with Kobbie Mainoo and even got on the score sheet for his top-flight goal.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United now view Amad as a key member of the squad going into the new season.

It’s important to note that Amad is under contract at Old Trafford until next year but United have the option of an additional year.

GIVEMESPORT now relay about the 21-year-old, “Manchester United star Amad Diallo is seeking assurances over the amount of game time he can expect if he remains at Old Trafford as he prepares to hold behind-the-scenes discussions with boss Erik ten Hag over his future ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.”

“Diallo is likely to be involved in talks over his future before members of the Manchester United squad are expected to return to Carrington for pre-season in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, as he is desperate to discover how he fits into ten Hag’s plans heading into the upcoming term.”

“Diallo started the final three fixtures of the Premier League season, and GMS sources understand that Manchester United will highlight that to indicate he has a future under ten Hag despite going on to suffer the disappointment of being an unused substitute for the FA Cup final win over Manchester City last month.”

The news outlet adds, “GMS sources have been informed that Diallo is on course to sit down with ten Hag for discussions before pre-season as he will be part of Manchester United’s plans for the summer tour of the United States, but he wants to be confident that an upturn in game time during the latter stages of last term did not purely come down to there being a lack of alternative options at the time.”

Amad is keen to find out whether he will be handed the opportunity to play his way into becoming a more prominent figure for United if he continues impressing.

The forward has no interest in continuing to be a secondary attacking option.

United signed Amad from Serie A outfit Atalanta on transfer deadline day in October 2020 for a fee rising to £37million. Since he arrived, he’s had loan spells at Rangers in January 2022 and Sunderland in 2022/23.







