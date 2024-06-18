Amad Diallo now considered an important part of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United team

Manchester United managed to salvage something from a potentially disastrous season by lifting the FA Cup after beating Manchester City at Wembley.

The cup success arguably saved Erik ten Hag from the sack and the road to the trophy was drama-filled from the fourth round tussle with Newport County to the impressive display in the final.

Along the way, United dumped out arch-rivals Liverpool on an incredible afternoon at Old Trafford which saw Amad Diallo come off the bench to score the winner in the final moments of extra-time after a titanic struggle over 120 minutes.

It was Amad’s finest moment in a United shirt by some distance as the Ivorian had struggled to nail down a regular place in the team previously.

However, that goal and some notable cameos towards the back end of last season has seen his standing in the squad improve dramatically.

The Ivorian proved a decent weapon for Ten Hag with the squad looking short on attacking options as the campaign wore on with the former Atalanta starlet scoring what proved to be the winner against Newcastle in the league as well.

Now, as confirmed by The Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Amad is considered as a key member of Ten Hag’s squad going into the new season.

#mufc now see Amad as a key squad member following his form in the run-inhttps://t.co/5f9xoipzqJ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) June 18, 2024

It’s not been an easy road for the winger since signing from Atalanta in the winter of 2021, for an eye-catching fee just short of £20 million.

A poor loan spell at Rangers didn’t do much for the youngster’s standing but an excellent season with Sunderland in the Championship renewed his confidence and gave everyone a timely reminder of his qualities.

However, last season was also looking like being a disaster for the forward until that goal against Liverpool which catapulted him into the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful.

Despite this vote of confidence, it’s worth nothing United are now without Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and likely Jadon Sancho, all players ahead of Amad in recent years.

Furthemore, funds are tight this summer and with other areas of the squad in desperate need of reinforcements, United will be hoping to make the best of what they have already.

However, United’s lack of options and ability to spend big in the market seems to have provided Amad with the perfect opportunity he has been waiting for and supporters will be expecting big things from him next season.

His profile, alongside that of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund fits the bill of young, dynamic players that will now “spearhead” the club in the new era under INEOS.

