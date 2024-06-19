Amad Diallo could head to Crystal Palace as part of Man United’s deal to sign Michael Olise



Manchester United forward Amad Diallo could reportedly be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise to Old Trafford.

Olise is a prime target for United in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ efforts to bolster Erik ten Hag’s attacking department ahead of the 2024/25 season.

United want the incredible Olise to come in and battle it out for the right-wing position but according to GIVEMESPORT, the likelihood of the Frenchman joining Ten Hag’s ranks is currently casting doubt over the future of Amad.

The Ivorian, who made just 12 appearances for United across all competitions last term including nine in the Premier League, is understood to be set to hold showdown talks with the manager over his role at the club going forward.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Amad is now considered an important member of the squad but the 21-year-old is believed to be still keen on getting assurances regarding the amount of playing time he’ll receive in the 2024/25 campaign.

Amad does not want to be a bench option primarily and is eager to be given the opportunity to prove himself and play his way into becoming a regular starter under Ten Hag. This is something Amad can definitely do.

He started the final three Premier League fixtures of last term. He was sensational and his fine displays raised questions regarding why he had been used sparingly, while someone like Antony was allowed to continuously underperform when on the pitch.

GIVMESPORT relay about the situation, “GMS sources have been told that there has been some doubt rising over Diallo’s future role within the Manchester United set-up due to ten Hag considering a move for a new wide option, with Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise among those being linked with a switch to Old Trafford.”

“Although it has emerged that the 22-year-old has a release clause worth in the region of £60million written into his Selhurst Park contract, the figure has not resulted in the Red Devils’ interest decreasing as plans for the summer window have ramped up since a final decision was made over the managerial situation.”

“A deal could even open up which sees Diallo heading in the opposite direction to Crystal Palace if Olise arrives at Old Trafford as the south Londoners have had their eye on him in the past, but he is waiting to find out his involvement prospects at Manchester United before entertaining a move.”

It’s important to note that the Red Devils are not the only party chasing Olise.

He’s also on the radar of outfits like Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayern Munich. All three European giants recently approached Palace to explore the possibility of getting a transfer for Olise over the line.







