'Amad deserved more game time' - Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Amad Diallo deserves to play more often.

The Ivory Coast international has made six appearances this season, all as a substitute.

He famously scored the last-minute extra-time winner and then got himself sent off for celebrating in the FA Cup sixth round against Liverpool last month.

Given the injuries affecting Ten Hag's Manchester United squad, Amad is likely to get more chances, although it is debatable whether he has a long term future at Manchester United.

Ten Hag accepts Amad should have played more often.

“Don’t forget he had a long period in the season injured," he said.

"We rebuilt him and now he has had some opportunities to make real contribution.

"He deserved more game minutes but I have to choose there.

"We have (Alejandro) Garnacho, Antony, and Omari Forson and we have to make choices there.

"But I am very happy with his performances and his progress, I see his qualities and his assets can really contribute to our game."