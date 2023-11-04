'I am super proud': Ontario sees historic season come to a close in loss to Tiffin Columbian

TIFFIN — When Ontario's senior running back Chase Studer wakes up Saturday morning, odds are, he will still feel some sadness.

But that sadness will quickly turn to reflection and then to happiness about what his Warriors were able to do during a historic 2023 high school football season. After seeing a dream season come to an end with a 55-35 loss at Tiffin Columbian during the Division III Region 10 quarterfinals on Friday, the Warriors ended the year with a 10-2 record and a boatload of accomplishments.

"Right now it hurts pretty bad getting knocked out in the second round, but we have been waiting on a season like this our entire lives," Studer said. "I wouldn't have wanted to take the field with any other group. I am just so thankful for every single one of my teammates."

And there is a lot to be thankful for. For starters, the Warriors posted just the third 10-plus win season joining the 2001 team that won 11 games and the 1964 squad that went 10-0. The 2023 Warriors won just the third playoff game in program history and ended a 19-year league championship drought when it earned a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship for the first conference championship since 2004.

It saw quarterback Bodpegn Miller break multiple single-season and career passing records, Studer himself go for 3,000 yards in his career and many others achieve personal milestones making the team success that much sweeter.

"I am super proud of the way our kids played all season long," Ontario coach Aaron Eckert said. "They did a great job of putting it all together. I knew we had talent, drive and determination and our kids worked so hard and that told me we had a shot to have a really good year. We did it. We won the league, had a very solid season and I am proud of the way our kids handled everything all year, made practice important and did things the right way."

Ontario senior Chase Studer ran for 133 yards and four touchdowns during the Warriors' loss to Tiffin Columbian on Friday night.

And they nearly did everything the right way on Friday night. Had it not been for falling behind Columbian 20-0 with 2:17 left in the first quarter, the Warriors would have had a chance to possibly punch a ticket to the regional semifinals.

The Tornadoes came out on first scoring three unanswered touchdowns before the two teams started trading haymakers. Studer helped the Warriors end the run with a 10-yard sprint for his first of four scores on the evening. He added TDs of 10, 4 and 4 yards finishing with 133 yards rushing on 23 carries. As a senior, he wanted to put the Ontario offense on his back and get his team back in it.

"My number was called and I know if it was anyone else, they would have done the same thing," Studer said. "It feels great to go out with these guys the way we did. We battled to the end and played for each other and made our team and our community proud."

He definitely made his coach proud.

"Over his four years here at Ontario, he has been a rock," Eckert said. "He has been steady on both sides of the ball, earned all-conference honors on both sides of the ball and has been that solid guy for us. When we need a play, we just give it to Chase. I am really proud of him and the way he carried himself. You cannot say enough about a kid like that who has not only helped himself, but his teammates and the program as we move forward."

The Warriors had their chances. After Studer made it 27-14 with 4:23 left in the first half, the Warriors came up with their first defensive stop and took over with a big fourth-down stop in Tiffin Columbian territory, but a fumble two plays into the drive ended any threat of cutting into the Tornadoes lead before the intermission. A score would have gone a long way with the Warriors getting the ball coming out of the halftime locker room.

Ontario junior Bodpegn Miller threw for 164 yards and ran for 76 more in the Warrior's loss to Tiffin Columbian on Friday night.

"People were getting down (after falling behind 20-0) so I just kept trying to install the thought that it is not over, we can do this, we have more to give and if we give it, we can win this game," Studer said. "I love those guys and the way they fought. I am proud of all of my teammates."

Still only down 13 to start the second half, the Warriors needed a score to make it a ballgame, but an interception turned into points later and the Tornadoes pushed the lead back out to 20. Three times in the second half, the Warriors cut the Columbian lead to 13 only to see the Tornadoes respond with a score.

"We just couldn't get the one stop or get over the hump," Eckert said. "At the end of the first half, we had an opportunity to go down and cut it to six before half and get the ball to start the second half. But, we just couldn't dig ourselves out. You cannot spot a great football team like that a 20-point lead."

And still, the Warriors fought to the very end.

"I saw what we have done all year and just show how resilient we really are as a team," Eckert said. "We play really hard. Unfortunately, we just got down early and then played even with them the rest of the game. We just never got off the field in key moments and third-and-long situations. They just made plays."

Miller ended the night going 17-for-31 with 164 yards and two interceptions while running for 76 yards and a 29-yard touchdown. Dylan Floyd was his favorite target with six catches for 58 yards. The Warriors threw for 164, ran for 243 and piled up 407 yards of total offense.

In all, 21 seniors played their final game for the Warriors. It is a group that set out to do something special and boy did they.

"We just held each other accountable," Studer said. "And we worked so hard. We had 6 a.m. lifting twice a week and if someone wasn't there, we held them accountable and made sure they understood how important the little things were."

