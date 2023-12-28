‘..I am proud of that team and that locker room. I’m proud of those guys for stepping through.’ Elijah Robinson speaks after close loss to Oklahoma State.

The 2023 football season has officially ended for the Aggie Football team and new head coach Mike Elko has a lot to look forward to in the future.

I don’t think anyone knew what to expect when the Aggies took the field at NRG Stadium on Wednesday night. Then, when third-string QB Jaylon Henderson was knocked out of the game on the very first play from scrimmage, it appeared that skipping the game altogether might have been the wiser choice.

However, true freshman Marcel Reed, 180 pounds soaking wet, showed that Aggie spirit and fought all game long, giving A&M a fighting chance to the very end. As awkward as the Elijah Robinson situation got over the past few weeks, he kept his word to the team, took a very depleted team in the TaxAct Bowl, and gave the Big 12 runner-up a run for their money.

“We talked brotherhood from the very beginning, and no matter what anybody said outside of that locker room, the locker room was about brotherhood.” “I give a lot of credit to the coaches and those guys sticking around… The kids gave us everything we asked of them.”

Below, you can hear everything Interim Head Coach Elijah Robinson had to say following the game.

