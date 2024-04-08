'I am more worried for Arsenal than I am for Liverpool'

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker is refusing to write off Liverpool's title chances despite their slip-up at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds had 28 shots on goal but needed a late Mohamed Salah penalty to rescue a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

That result enabled Arsenal to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side at the top of the Premier League on goal difference with seven games remaining.

"This is when the whole experience factor comes into play," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It depends on the club and the manager in the dugout. Liverpool have such a good squad of players and they are used to winning. Arsenal are still the new kids on the block and they have got to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League. If they lose that, how will it affect their mentality for the Premier League?

"I am more worried for Arsenal than I am for Liverpool or Manchester City."

The Reds have their own midweek fixture in the Europa League but ESPN's Mark Ogden feels they can afford to have a very different attitude to that tie with Atalanta than their title rivals.

"All Liverpool care about is the Premier League," he said. "If they have a bad result against Atalanta, they have four days rest and can put it right.

"But the Europa League does not carry the same weight either and they can put it to one side. City and Arsenal cannot dismiss the Champions League to focus on the Premier League."

