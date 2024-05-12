‘That’s who I am’: McClung talks G-League MVP season

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – This weekend, two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung returned home for a fourth-straight year to put on a basketball camp for the youth of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Mac McClung concludes 4th annual Basketball camp: “He’s my favorite basketball player”

Each time he returns to Scott County, his list of professional accolades only seems to grow. This summer he returns as the 2023-24 NBA G-League KIA MVP. As the starting point guard on a talented Osceola Magic squad, he stuffed the stat sheet this past winter.

He averaged 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, helping lead his team to a 22-12 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

McClung understands he wasn’t able to earn that accolade on his won. But, he also sees it as a statement – an achievement no one can dispute.

“I think it’s very meaningful,” he said on Saturday. “Every year I try to apply more pressure to show that I’m an NBA player. I feel like that was one thing, if I got that, it shows – you can’t really say anything about that.”

“I couldn’t have done that without my teammates and the executives and coaches putting me in the situation to get that,” he continued. “But, I believe that’s who I am and I’m really honored for the award.”

As for what’s next – McClung says his next basketball destination is still up in the air.

“We’ll see,” he said. “My agent has talked to some teams, so we’ll just do what we think is best for the future.”

