'I am humbled, honored, and forever grateful': Jordan Travis issues statement on FSU career

Quarterback Jordan Travis ' 2023 season and his playing career with Florida State football are officially over.

Following a "hip-drop" tackle from North Alabama's Shaun Myers with just under two minutes left in the first quarter, Travis stayed down and was eventually taken off on a cart with what appeared to be a severe leg injury during Saturday's 58-13 win over the Lions.

The redshirt senior issued a statement through the FSU football Twitter account about his injury on Monday morning.

"I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way," Travis' statement read. "I have been overwhelmed by the support from teammates, coaches the Florida State community and those all around the world.

"Although the injury I sustained on Nov. 18, 2023, marks. the end of my Seminole career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade. Being the quarterback at Florida State University has been a dream come true. I am humbled, honored and forever grateful.

"The journey that this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be on my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got and all we need. Job's not finished. Go Noles."

The No. 4 Seminoles (11-0) take on the rival Gators (5-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, with the 67th meeting set to be broadcast on ESPN. Florida will be without quarterback Graham Mertz, as he suffered a season-ending collarbone fracture last week against Missouri.

Travis' sixth and final season - and the fifth as a Seminole - ends with Heisman Trophy contention numbers. He finished with 207 of 324 passing for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also added 73 rushes for 176 yards and seven scores, as well as one reception for two yards and another TD.

Travis will finish his career in Seminole lore, joined by former Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward (1993), Chris Weinke (2000) and Jameis Winston (2013).

No. 1 in touchdown responsibility (97)

No. 1 in total offense (10,516 yards)

No. 1 in quarterback rushing yards (1,894)

No. 1 in quarterback rushing touchdowns (31)

No. 2 in passing touchdowns (65)

No. 2 in passing yards (8,622)

No. 3 in completions (631)

No. 3 in completion percentage (62.5%)

No. 3 in wins (28)

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (11-0) vs. Florida (5-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

