'Am I going to race?' – From crash to NW200 win

Davey Todd leads Dean Harrison in Thursday's Superstock race [Pacemaker]

As Davey Todd sat at the side of the race track after a heavy crash, he wasn’t sure if he was going to race again this week, never mind that night.

After finishing a close second behind local favourite Glenn Irwin in the opening Superbike race at the North West 200 road race, he was looking to make amends in the Supersport class.

It started well. He made the perfect start and led the field over the coast road into the tight York corner.

But then, disaster struck. Adam McLean, who had made an excellent start up to third place, misjudging his braking and his Kawasaki speared into Todd, who was sent skating down the road along with his Ducati.

It was a big impact, but after a quick assessment from NW200 medics after returning to the paddock, he limped to the front of the grid to sit on his BMW Superstock machine for the final race of the night.

"I wasn't sure I was going to race,” Milwaukee BMW rider Todd admitted.

“Honestly, I'm a little bit sore after that crash in the Supersport race. I don't come here to sit on the sidelines, I always want to give it a go.”

From favourite to doubts

After setting the fastest time in qualifying, Todd was favourite for victory in the Superstock class. But his crash had put that into question. Would he be fit enough to race, never mind compete for the win?

Rarely without a smile on his face, there was a steely determination in the eyes of the Yorkshire rider as he made his way to the grid, with a laser focus on righting the wrongs from the previous race.

Ultimately, he had the measure of Dean Harrison, who was putting in his best ride of the meeting on his Honda, and Todd, with tears in his eyes, admitted his latest win “means a lot”.

"I tried my best and I didn't know what it was going to be like,” the 28-year-old added.

“I thought I'd go out and ride as hard as I can and do what I can for the guys, they've done an amazing job with the bike here.

“It's fantastic and it's awesome to ride. I was unlucky in that last race, but I'm happy to get that win."

Todd has established himself as a fan favourite since making his debut at the event in 2018.

That reputation was only enhanced with his Superstock win, which was celebrated in the grandstands with cheers that rose above the roar of the Superstock machines.

After three Supersport victories at the North West, Thursday’s Superstock victory gives Todd his maiden ‘big bike’ victory.

"To be honest, a lot went through my mind. I was sat by the side of the track, I was hurting a lot and you start thinking if I was going to be able to finish the weekend? Am I going to be racing?

"I didn't think I would be sitting on a bike. The boys have put in so much work to make the bike what it is. It's awesome to ride. I'm so happy with where I am at right now and hopefully we can keep this going.

“I think I'm going to be sore tomorrow, I'm glad I've got a day off.”

It will be a well-earned rest indeed. After a day off from action, Todd will be look to add to his growing reputation in Saturday’s six races.

He has a point to prove in the Superbike and Supersport classes, and you wouldn’t bet against him making it a double in the Superstock race.

If Thursday was a story of resilience, Todd will be hoping that Saturday is a day of triumph.